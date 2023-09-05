Trevor John at Victorious & Friends Freedom Beach Party 3rd September 2023

Trevor John performing his songs 'Clown World' and 'Not My King' at Victorious & Friends Freedom Party by the Upside Down House on Brighton Beach, Sunday 3rd September 2023.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jake_fern_art/?hl=en
Telegram: https://t.me/randomhumanmusic
King Charles wearing Jim'll Fix It badge art by Victorious's own Jake Fern https://www.instagram.com/jake_fern_art/?hl=en
https://www.theargus.co.uk/news/23528028.king-charles-portrait-jimmy-savile-medal-shown-brighton
