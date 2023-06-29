Won't 'fact check a Dem': Huckabee exposes Joe 'Bidenomics' lies

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'WON'T FACT CHECK A DEMOCRAT': Mike Huckabee joins Eric Bolling to tear apart what Bolling calls the "bullcrap" in President Biden's so-called 'Bidenomics' speech.
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