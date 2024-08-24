Fighting on the Kursk border, the soldiers of Russian Armed Forces destroyed Ukrainian militants after their positions were detected as temporarily settling in residential houses. Russian military correspondents published video on August 22, 2024, FPV drone attack scene with heavy lifting capability carrying 4 kg of thermobaric bombs, that directly hit enemy positions. The scouts noticed a special group of Ukrainian militants, who were carrying a bag of ammunition and hiding it in the extension of the house. Soon, two more militants joined them, and they all took refuge in the house. The attack was carried out on the militants, the house was destroyed first. After that, six militants tried to evacuate a wounded comrade to a nearby barn, but the barn was also destroyed. The last two militants took refuge in an extension, but a targeted strike was also carried out there. In a separate place, a Russian strike destroyed a house, on the upper of which there were several Ukrainian militants. Four survivors escaped from the ruins from another house to this house. However, they were immediately wipe out by thermobaric, which immediately smoked the house and the roof flew everywhere due to the explosion. According to information provided by Russian correspondents, no one got out of there after the attack. The maneuverability, range, acceleration of Russian FPV drones are now unmatched!

