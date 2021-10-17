IAIN DAVIS DISSECTS THE PSEUDOPANDEMIC

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/interview1668/
Iain Davis of In-This-Together.com joins us to discuss his new book, Pseudopandemic: New Normal Technocracy. In this conversation Davis lays out the copious documentation demonstrating how the pseudopandemic was generated, identifies the larger agenda behind the push toward implementing the technocratic biosecurity state and talks about what we can do to stop this nightmare from becoming a reality.