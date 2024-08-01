Maple Cranberry Jam





Ingredients:

yields 1 cup jam





1.5 cup Organic Freeze-Dried Cranberry

1.5 cup water

1/4 cup Organic Maple Sugar Powder

1 Tbsp Organic Chia seeds





Instructions:

1. Add cranberries and water to a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat until the cranberries become soft and start to burst.

2. Break the remaining cranberries, and remove from heat. (If you prefer the jam to be less chunky, use an immersion blender to break them up even more).

3. Add maple powder and chia seeds and stir.

4. Store in an air tight jar and leave overnight to thicken in the fridge.