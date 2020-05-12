© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump takes control of the Fed which has killed 3 presidents
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • May 12, 2020
Content verfiied by big name Youtube commentators like Bill Still
Steve Trueblue a YouTube just confirming everything you've said:
Is Trump Destroying The Fed ? The Still Report 3002 https://youtu.be/_ZLVxsZTYLc
and two YouTube's confirming how showing an alternative to the debit based system,
How to Fix the National Debt – Part 1, 2751 https://youtu.be/8YESq8YCWKY
and How to Fix the National Debt, Part 2, 2752 https://youtu.be/wZ3kE8fvvug
President Donald J Trump has quietly taken over the Federal Reserve Bank of the USA, in the last 2 weeks of March 2020 - without any fanfare or massive media exposure. In a cunning move, Trump is now in complete control of the largest Reserve Bank on Earth - without any violence or bloodshed - by simply absorbing the FED into the Treasury Department.
It may take some time for this to sink in - But this is a pivotal moment in more that 250 years - will other leaders follow the USA president, or are they too fearful? At least the USA will not invade your country, as they have done before - to topple the "rogue" leadership in order to retain control of the central bank - because the USA is now leading this historic break-away moment.
If only 10 countries of the world do this - take control of their central banks - and in essence rename them the "Peoples Banks" - we will rapidly break the Rothschild stranglehold over humanity and usher in a new era of freedom from economic slavery - prosperity and abundance for all.
RESEARCH:
One of the few clear indicators of the magnitude of this event.
The Fed And The Treasury Have Now Merged
by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 14:21
Article Submitted by Jim Bianco of Bianco Research - Bloomberg
As I've argued, the Fed and the Treasury merged. Powell said this was the case today (from his Q&A):
These programs we are using, under the laws, we do these, as I mentioned in my remarks, with the consent of the Treasury Secretary and the fiscal backing from the congress through the Treasury. And we are doing it to provide credit to households, businesses, state and local governments. As we are directed by the Congress. We are using that fiscal backstop to absorb any losses we have.
Our ability is limited by the law. We have to find unusual, and exigent circumstances and the Treasury Secretary has to agree, and we are using this fiscal backstop. There is really no limit on how much of that we can do other than meet the tests under the law as amended by Dodd-Frank.
It is now legal, and Trump now has the authority to do exactly this. The Fed has given away its independence to the Administration.
How BlackRock Leveraged Control of the U.S. Economy
https://youtu.be/QT4EkCLQEeI
Steve Trueblue a YouTube just confirming everything you've said:
Is Trump Destroying The Fed ? The Still Report 3002 https://youtu.be/_ZLVxsZTYLc
and two YouTube's confirming how showing an alternative to the debit based system,
How to Fix the National Debt – Part 1, 2751 https://youtu.be/8YESq8YCWKY
and How to Fix the National Debt, Part 2, 2752 https://youtu.be/wZ3kE8fvvug
President Donald J Trump has quietly taken over the Federal Reserve Bank of the USA, in the last 2 weeks of March 2020 - without any fanfare or massive media exposure. In a cunning move, Trump is now in complete control of the largest Reserve Bank on Earth - without any violence or bloodshed - by simply absorbing the FED into the Treasury Department.
It may take some time for this to sink in - But this is a pivotal moment in more that 250 years - will other leaders follow the USA president, or are they too fearful? At least the USA will not invade your country, as they have done before - to topple the "rogue" leadership in order to retain control of the central bank - because the USA is now leading this historic break-away moment.
If only 10 countries of the world do this - take control of their central banks - and in essence rename them the "Peoples Banks" - we will rapidly break the Rothschild stranglehold over humanity and usher in a new era of freedom from economic slavery - prosperity and abundance for all.
RESEARCH:
One of the few clear indicators of the magnitude of this event.
The Fed And The Treasury Have Now Merged
by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 14:21
Article Submitted by Jim Bianco of Bianco Research - Bloomberg
As I've argued, the Fed and the Treasury merged. Powell said this was the case today (from his Q&A):
These programs we are using, under the laws, we do these, as I mentioned in my remarks, with the consent of the Treasury Secretary and the fiscal backing from the congress through the Treasury. And we are doing it to provide credit to households, businesses, state and local governments. As we are directed by the Congress. We are using that fiscal backstop to absorb any losses we have.
Our ability is limited by the law. We have to find unusual, and exigent circumstances and the Treasury Secretary has to agree, and we are using this fiscal backstop. There is really no limit on how much of that we can do other than meet the tests under the law as amended by Dodd-Frank.
It is now legal, and Trump now has the authority to do exactly this. The Fed has given away its independence to the Administration.
How BlackRock Leveraged Control of the U.S. Economy
https://youtu.be/QT4EkCLQEeI
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.