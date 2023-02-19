Flashback: Rick Rozoff Warns Ukraine War is Inevitable (2015)



The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel





SHOW NOTES AND MP3 AUDIO: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=13587

FROM 2015: Rick Rozoff of Stop Nato joins us to go over the context of the US/NATO/EU/IMF takeover of Ukraine, why it is taking place, and where it is ultimately leading. Rozoff warns that war is not a potential outcome but is in fact already taking place, and full-scale US/NATO intervention is virtually unstoppable at this point.

CSID: 7374709e6569a11d

Content Managed by ContentSafe.co