How Refusing to Forgive Becomes a Form of Suffering and Spiritual Damage - Micah Davis

In a culture where taking responsibility for your actions is often seen as a weakness, learning to forgive others can seem counterintuitive. Micah E. Davis is the pastor of teaching and vision at The Sanctuary, and he knows a great deal about forgiveness personally. After surviving a turbulent period in his childhood where he was failed by multiple father figures, he learned the meaning of true forgiveness - forgiveness that comes from a Christ-centered heart. Why isn’t forgiveness easy? Why doesn’t it feel natural? Because it’s costly, Micah says. It costs the offender and the offended something, to both give and receive it. Yet, most of us fail to realize that in withholding forgiveness, we miss out on receiving the relief that we need so badly from the Lord.
TAKEAWAYS
Not forgiving others is a voluntary form of suffering and refusing to forgive, over time, does damage to our souls
We can choose to hold onto an offense, or we can choose to forgive
There are four components to forgiveness: forgiving others, asking for forgiveness, forgiving ourselves, forgiving a false idea of who God is
We were created by a God who is in pursuit of His creation
