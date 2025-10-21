BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How Refusing to Forgive Becomes a Form of Suffering and Spiritual Damage - Micah Davis
Counter Culture Mom
1 day ago


In a culture where taking responsibility for your actions is often seen as a weakness, learning to forgive others can seem counterintuitive. Micah E. Davis is the pastor of teaching and vision at The Sanctuary, and he knows a great deal about forgiveness personally. After surviving a turbulent period in his childhood where he was failed by multiple father figures, he learned the meaning of true forgiveness - forgiveness that comes from a Christ-centered heart. Why isn’t forgiveness easy? Why doesn’t it feel natural? Because it’s costly, Micah says. It costs the offender and the offended something, to both give and receive it. Yet, most of us fail to realize that in withholding forgiveness, we miss out on receiving the relief that we need so badly from the Lord.



TAKEAWAYS


Not forgiving others is a voluntary form of suffering and refusing to forgive, over time, does damage to our souls


We can choose to hold onto an offense, or we can choose to forgive


There are four components to forgiveness: forgiving others, asking for forgiveness, forgiving ourselves, forgiving a false idea of who God is


We were created by a God who is in pursuit of His creation



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/4n6c5lN

Three Strikes, You’re Forgiven book: https://amzn.to/3WDyE5o

The Forgiveness Way book: https://amzn.to/3J6cZQm


🔗 CONNECT WITH MICAH DAVIS

Website: https://www.micahedavis.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/micahedavis

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4nst95i

Podcast: https://bit.ly/46wIx9F


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Artza (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3H0uUGG


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #micahdavis #forgiveness #love #faith #peace #god #healing #jesus #hope #grace #life #believe #spirituality #pray #wisdom #trust #selflove #happiness #meditation #compassion #prayer #forgive #gratitude #bible #truth #spiritual #mercy #motivation #jesuschrist #christian #mentalhealth #religion #thankful #selfcare #calm #inspiration #christ #faithful #kindness #church #family #christianity #strength #gospel #freedom #repent #repentance


spiritualbibleforgivenesschristjesusculturesufferingmental healthforgivenarcissisttina griffincounter culture mom showmicah davis
