AFTER VAXXX DISEASES IN THE MILITARY JUMPED TO 22 MILLION

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Philosophers-stone.info pureblood
Philosophers-stone.info Pureblood
24th Jan - Leigh Dunbas, human rights attorney gave an update during Senator Ron Johnson’s round table hearing.
In the last 5 years the average number of reported cases of diseases within the military was 1.7 million, post vaccination it has jumped to nearly 22 million cases!