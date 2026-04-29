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Event 201 Plandemic Exercise: Highlight Reel
ArchiveGuy
ArchiveGuy
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Event 201 was an October 2019 exercise that simulated what a novel 'coronavirus' outbreak would look like on the world. This of course was just a foreshadowing of the 2020 plandemic/scamdemic/coronascam medical tyranny that would come in 2020 and still persists today. I personally remember seeing the JHU Event 201 webpage back in 2020. The world was shutdown over a fictional virus.

In fact, you can still find the exercise info on the John Hopkins University website.

https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/tabletop-exercises/event-201-pandemic-tabletop-exercise

The Event 201 scenario

Event 201 simulates an outbreak of a novel zoonotic coronavirus transmitted from bats to pigs to people that eventually becomes efficiently transmissible from person to person, leading to a severe pandemic. The pathogen and the disease it causes are modeled largely on SARS, but it is more transmissible in the community setting by people with mild symptoms.


From John Hopkins YouTube channel:

Selected moments from the Event 201 pandemic tabletop exercise hosted by The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY. The exercise illustrated the pandemic preparedness efforts needed to diminish the large-scale economic and societal consequences of a severe pandemic.

Drawing from actual events, Event 201 identifies important policy issues and preparedness challenges that could be solved with sufficient political will and attention. These issues were designed in a narrative to engage and educate the participants and the audience.

For more information, visit: http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.or...

EVENT 201 IS A FICTIONAL EXERCISE AND DISEASE

This training tabletop exercise is based on a fictional scenario. The inputs experts used for modeling the potential impact were fictional. It is a teaching and training resource for public health and government officials.

https://dn790009.ca.archive.org/0/items/pandemic-exercise-documents/Event201.pdf


You can find the other archived info here:

https://archive.org/details/og-event201

Keywords
deceptionnwonew world ordermedical tyrannyplandemicscamdemicjohn hopkins universitythe great reset
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