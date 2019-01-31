© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 32 - 20190131 - Republican Central Committee Candidates
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • July 04, 2020
Please consider supporting us on Patreon: https://www.instagram.com/goodmorningrancho
Episode 32 is a little bit of politics, both Nick Wilson and Shawn Gordon are running for one of the six available seats for the Republican Central Committee for the 73rd District, basically from Mission Viejo to San Clemente, if you are Republican and in that district, you will see their names on the ballot. What Nick and Shawn are discussing is just what the heck the Central Committee is and what it does and why it needs a change
Guest: Nick Wilson
Cause: Republican Central Committee Candidate for the 73rd District
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Nickforthe73rd/
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Episode 32 is a little bit of politics, both Nick Wilson and Shawn Gordon are running for one of the six available seats for the Republican Central Committee for the 73rd District, basically from Mission Viejo to San Clemente, if you are Republican and in that district, you will see their names on the ballot. What Nick and Shawn are discussing is just what the heck the Central Committee is and what it does and why it needs a change
Guest: Nick Wilson
Cause: Republican Central Committee Candidate for the 73rd District
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Nickforthe73rd/
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.