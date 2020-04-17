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Breaking: AP Confirms Covid-19 Came Out of Wuhan Bioweapons Lab - FULL SHOW 4/16/20
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200 views • April 17, 2020
Infowars & Alex Jones reported this in early February, and are vindicated AGAIN – Watch live for latest, bombshell developments. After the mainstream media vilified Infowars and Zero Hedge for suspecting that Covid-19 came out of a Wuhan bioweapons lab, the corporate press is now pointing out that’s correct instead of simply parroting Chinese government propaganda.
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