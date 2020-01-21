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Iron Fist 2020
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15 views • January 21, 2020
Iron Fist 2020: Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers demonstrate combat medical care procedures to U.S. Sailors
Credit: Cpl. Patrick Crosley | Date Taken: 01/16/2020
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers with Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade demonstrate combat casualty care procedures for U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion during Exercise Iron Fist 2020 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16. Exercise Iron Fist provides realistic, relevant training necessary for effective combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Patrick Crosby)
Credit: Cpl. Patrick Crosley | Date Taken: 01/16/2020
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers with Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade demonstrate combat casualty care procedures for U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion during Exercise Iron Fist 2020 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16. Exercise Iron Fist provides realistic, relevant training necessary for effective combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Patrick Crosby)
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