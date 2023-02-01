Jessie Lemonier, former Detroit Lions linebacker, dead at 25

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died, the Detroit Lions confirmed Thursday January 26th, 2023. Jessie would have been 26 on January 26th. His agent told ESPN that Lemonier and his girlfriend were expecting a child.

No details have been released on the cause of death.

In light of the sudden quintupling of sudden deaths since the roll-outs of the barely tested gene therapy injections and the mountain of evidence implicating said injections, it is absolutely appropriate to assume that he was killed by the jab until proven otherwise.

It is absolutely NOT appropriate to forgo speculation on the cause of death until the results of an autopsy have been made public, because, among other reasons...

1. if there is no public pressure, there likely won't be an autopsy

2. if an autopsy is performed, the results likely won't be made public

3. if the results are made public they are likely to show #ABV: Anything But the 'Vaccines'. An autopsy may, for example, show that he died of a heart attack but the required tests likely won't be performed to show if the heart attack was caused by the jab. It will be concluded that there is "insufficient evidence" to determine what caused the heart attack.

READ MORE

Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at age 25 | ESPN

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/35531055/ex-detroit-lions-linebacker-jessie-lemonier-dies-age-25

Jessie Lemonier, former Lions linebacker, dead at 25 | NY Post

https://nypost.com/2023/01/26/jessie-lemonier-former-lions-linebacker-dead-at-25/

GONE TOO SOON Jessie Lemonier death updates — Detroit Lions defensive dies at 25 as girlfriend’s pregnancy revealed by agent | The Sun

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/21176436/jessie-lemonier-detroit-lions-death-live/

Announcement by Detroit Lions

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1618627172998021125

Jessie Lemonier's Cause of Death Sparks COVID Vaccine Conspiracy Theories | Newsweek

https://www.newsweek.com/jessie-lemonier-cause-death-sparks-covid-vaccine-conspiracy-1777064

Did Jessie Lemonier Die Suddenly Of Vaccine SADS?! | Techarp

https://www.techarp.com/facts/jessie-lemonier-die-vaccine-sads/

VIDEO SOURCES

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b6dsm2Rrskc

https://www.newsweek.com/jessie-lemonier-cause-death-sparks-covid-vaccine-conspiracy-1777064

Mirrored - frankploegman

