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Controlled Opposition Takes Off To Mars With Donation Funds or Dies In A Hospital?
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404 views • August 30, 2021
This STORY smells of Jew-ISH CIA Propaganda...
Re: Source Video - Harry Vox of Vox News
Original Video Title: "ROBERT DAVID STEELE R.I.P 1952-2021"
Ex CIA agent Robert David Steel has died under circumstances as murky as his life.
TRUTHER NETWORK NOTE:
#GEMATRIA - "Birth-Rite" Masonic Name Coding
• Robert David Steele = 580 (Primes)
• Robert Steele = 47 (Chaldean)
• Robert D. Steele = 51 (Chaldean), 58 (Full Reduction), 888 (Sumerian) & 1223 (Trigonal)
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Once a CIA operative, always a CIA operative.
#HASTAGS: #RobertDavidSteele, #ControlledOpposition, #RumorsofHisDeath
Re: Source Video - Harry Vox of Vox News
Original Video Title: "ROBERT DAVID STEELE R.I.P 1952-2021"
Ex CIA agent Robert David Steel has died under circumstances as murky as his life.
TRUTHER NETWORK NOTE:
#GEMATRIA - "Birth-Rite" Masonic Name Coding
• Robert David Steele = 580 (Primes)
• Robert Steele = 47 (Chaldean)
• Robert D. Steele = 51 (Chaldean), 58 (Full Reduction), 888 (Sumerian) & 1223 (Trigonal)
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Once a CIA operative, always a CIA operative.
#HASTAGS: #RobertDavidSteele, #ControlledOpposition, #RumorsofHisDeath
Keywords
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