Corrupt EU bribed Tanzania with 27 million euros to impose strict Covid19 measures. Tanzania took the money then declared the country "Coronavirus FREE". 😁

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The Tanzanian President John Magufuli does it again.
In May last year, with the rise in false Coronavirus cases, the Tanzanian President John Magufuli growing suspicious of the World Health Organization (WHO), decided to investigate the claims himself.
He sent the WHO samples of a goat, a papaya and a quail for testing and all of them came COVID-19 positive.
It us only recently that the WHO changed its faulty PCR test ctiteria to cover-up false positives and cautioned experts not to rely solely on the results of a PCR test to detect the coronavirus.
At the time, as was exposed by the President of Belarus, sovereign nations were pressurized by global agencies to impose strict COVID-19 measures and were loaned out huge funds for it.
So, the EU gave 27 million euros to Tanzania as part of the EU Solidarity Fund meant to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in that country.
I like this fellow - John Magufuli, may he live long.
Source : https://greatgameindia.com/tanzania-27-million-eu-coronavirus-free/?fbclid=IwAR1ya-N0tcPVFTQBeKBYDggcHoidO6-Dt6Ofck3WTt6lI9dXAGg9R9tstiU