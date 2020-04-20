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An Ancient Submerged Stone Road Appears Out of Nowhere between Russia & Japan!?!
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614 views • April 20, 2020
Submerged Stone Road Appears Out of Nowhere. A few days ago, after an unusually strong tide, a giant stone road resurfaced from underneath the waters of the Pacific Ocean. The strange event surprised many residents of the Sakhalin Island, in the far east of Russia (close to the Japanese archipelago), who took to the beach in numbers to walk the recently emerged road. The eerie event did not last long, but it was enough for residents to immortalize the structure for everyone to behold. A few noteworthy facts: Sakhalin Island is the largest island of the Russian Federation and it's located in the North Pacific Ocean. lt borders the Japanese islands to the south. Other strange underwater formations are visible via Google Earth. All these formations are on the same coastline where the fabled continent of Lemuria (Kumari Kandam) is theorized to have been...just more to the north.The stone road appears to have been made of giant cobblestones.
Is it man-made? Or just another exquisite artistic feat of mother nature? These questions are to be answered by specialists sent to the scene as well as the online community. What are your thoughts?
Is it man-made? Or just another exquisite artistic feat of mother nature? These questions are to be answered by specialists sent to the scene as well as the online community. What are your thoughts?
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