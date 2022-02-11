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Aliens and the beast, "They are not whom YOU think to be!
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
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768 views • February 11, 2022
The Great deception is a multi -facet system. Vast and preplanned, the powers to be no longer appointed by the Father. The world has been handed over, for a season. The Quest is performed and orchestrated demonically from the top and delegated down through secret societies, secret orders, and departments of governments. They have successfully Hidden the true nature of humanity, our purpose, and destiny. They have successfully hidden our creator, where we really are, and the nature of our universe. Humanity is lost and chases fairy tales dressed as science. Most of our cutting-edge tech has been through reverse engineering. With a purpose of tech transfer. The reason being " A Mark of the Beast system. Without these technologies a system of such would not be possible. The slow introduction of this "tech" has created trust for such devices. Welcome To "The Great Deception!! The system will be fully trusted and ready, when the anti-Christ takes over. And uses the system in which we depend on for survival.
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researchabductionsfallen angelsgreyslegionimage of the beastalien deceptiongrey aliensmark of beastdna manipulationaliens are demonsmrnaott tvott tv scripture realityrussell ottinvasion deceptionrescue deception
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