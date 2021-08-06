© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CANADIAN COURT RULES THAT COVID DOES NOT EXIST - MAJOR IMPLICATIONS FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD OR NOT ?
Follow
6
Share
Report
180 views • August 06, 2021
An Alberta Court Magistrate has ruled Covid does not exist.
How does this have implications on the rest of the world?
Albertans no longer have to go around wearing masks or social distancing. Hugging and socializing like normal people is now acceptable and getting the death jab is out of the question.
See the entire story on RUMBLE at https://rumble.com/vkqiu2-implications-for-the-entire-world-canadian-court-rules-covid-does-not-exist.html
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
How does this have implications on the rest of the world?
Albertans no longer have to go around wearing masks or social distancing. Hugging and socializing like normal people is now acceptable and getting the death jab is out of the question.
See the entire story on RUMBLE at https://rumble.com/vkqiu2-implications-for-the-entire-world-canadian-court-rules-covid-does-not-exist.html
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.