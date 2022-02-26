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Covid fraud - 80 reasons for "money back!"
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42 views • February 26, 2022
✓ www.kla.tv/21744
Ivo Sasek summarizes 80 explosive facts about Covid fraud and calls for a worldwide "crisis-profit ban!" Over 120 handpicked and verified sources from around the world support every single "money back" argument in this mighty nations speech. Whether mask scandal, vaccination fraud or certificate fraud: You will find all the sources in the text below. Around 600 Kla.TV broadcasts on the specific topic are the basis for this unprecedented research concentrate! SPREAD it around the world - the clock is ticking!
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Ivo Sasek summarizes 80 explosive facts about Covid fraud and calls for a worldwide "crisis-profit ban!" Over 120 handpicked and verified sources from around the world support every single "money back" argument in this mighty nations speech. Whether mask scandal, vaccination fraud or certificate fraud: You will find all the sources in the text below. Around 600 Kla.TV broadcasts on the specific topic are the basis for this unprecedented research concentrate! SPREAD it around the world - the clock is ticking!
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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