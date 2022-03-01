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Cannabis Jimmy graduated Magna Cum Laude - early seventies - from UCLA in Political Science. From what I can tell, this 3 part series will explain a lot about Ukraine and Russia-Part A.
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20 views • March 01, 2022
Scott does his homework. I have purchased one of his Tomahawk Peace Pipes a few months ago and it is being kept at a friend's house in Newport Beach. Next time I go back, I will pick it up. I also have an MBA from the Marshal School of Business from the University of Southern California - USC. And I am a licensed real estate Broker in California from the mid seventies. Let's Go Brandon !
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