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New Book of Daniel #25: Contact Tracing is coming, and you will be impacted in ways you won't like.
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279 views • June 20, 2020
The first attack on our liberty under the Trump administration was the Russian collusion hoax. After that didn't stick, it was impeachment. When that didn't stick, Covid-19 gave globalists/Marxists a way to dismantle western society so they could rebuild it they way they wanted.
Slipped into the Covid relief package that was rushed through Congress was money to implement contact tracing. When citizens started seeing through the government's overreaction to Covid for what it was, Marxists then capitalized on the death of George Floyd. It was a reason to riot - to create a smoke screen of distraction. Globalists are keeping the riots stirred up for many reasons, one of which is keeping people distracted from what's coming: contact tracing.
This episode of the New Book of Daniel show outlines how contact tracing will happen, and how it will severely cripple the freedoms Americans have long enjoyed. Naturally, contact tracing is being sold to us as "for our safety." But if Americans want to remain citizens and not subjects, forced to comply with a program that is SURE to be abused in the same way Obama shut down his opposition using federal agencies, contact tracing must itself be shut down.
If you like this video, please leave a comment and SUBSCRIBE to be notified when Daniel uploads a new show.
TO SUPPORT THE NEW BOOK OF DANIEL podcast directly, visit: https://www.patreon.com/newbookofdaniel (Thank you!)
Sponsor: Workplace Excellence Special offer -- DISC Assessment & Two Coaching Sessions only $195
Go to http://www.MyWorkplaceExcellence.com
Link to Daniel's column on Contact Tracing:
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/06/09/beyond-the-smoke-screen-of-riots-contact-tracing-is-the-end-of-liberty/
Link to Celia Farber's column on the debunked HCG article in the Lancet:
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/06/06/politicized-science-lancet-nejm-retract/
Also helpful: Blue Letter Bible
One of the most comprehensive, insightful websites for digging deep into the Word of God
http://www.blb.org
LINKS FOR DANIEL:
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/newbookofdaniel
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel
Daniel's work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski
NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com
Business Website: http://www.MyWorkplaceExcellence.com
© 2020 Shadowtrail Media, LLC
Slipped into the Covid relief package that was rushed through Congress was money to implement contact tracing. When citizens started seeing through the government's overreaction to Covid for what it was, Marxists then capitalized on the death of George Floyd. It was a reason to riot - to create a smoke screen of distraction. Globalists are keeping the riots stirred up for many reasons, one of which is keeping people distracted from what's coming: contact tracing.
This episode of the New Book of Daniel show outlines how contact tracing will happen, and how it will severely cripple the freedoms Americans have long enjoyed. Naturally, contact tracing is being sold to us as "for our safety." But if Americans want to remain citizens and not subjects, forced to comply with a program that is SURE to be abused in the same way Obama shut down his opposition using federal agencies, contact tracing must itself be shut down.
If you like this video, please leave a comment and SUBSCRIBE to be notified when Daniel uploads a new show.
TO SUPPORT THE NEW BOOK OF DANIEL podcast directly, visit: https://www.patreon.com/newbookofdaniel (Thank you!)
Sponsor: Workplace Excellence Special offer -- DISC Assessment & Two Coaching Sessions only $195
Go to http://www.MyWorkplaceExcellence.com
Link to Daniel's column on Contact Tracing:
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/06/09/beyond-the-smoke-screen-of-riots-contact-tracing-is-the-end-of-liberty/
Link to Celia Farber's column on the debunked HCG article in the Lancet:
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/06/06/politicized-science-lancet-nejm-retract/
Also helpful: Blue Letter Bible
One of the most comprehensive, insightful websites for digging deep into the Word of God
http://www.blb.org
LINKS FOR DANIEL:
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/newbookofdaniel
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel
Daniel's work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski
NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com
Business Website: http://www.MyWorkplaceExcellence.com
© 2020 Shadowtrail Media, LLC
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