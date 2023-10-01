Create New Account
Amightywind Prophecy 11 - Rise Up, Speak Up, Tell The Devil To Shut Up, In MY Name! "Would they not have accused Peter who walked on the water suicidal? Delusions of grandeur." mirrored
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
this is a mirrored video 

Amightywind Prophecy 11 - Rise Up, Speak Up, Tell The Devil To Shut Up, In MY Name!
Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu

Please visit YAH'S Own Ministry
https://amightywind.com/home.html 
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred 
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html 
https://rumble.com/c/c-443994  ​
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw 
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc 
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme 

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html 

