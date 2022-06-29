Arestovich spoke about the Impossibility of Training Recruits in Ukraine. 062922

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Arestovich spoke about the impossibility of training recruits in Ukraine.
There are no safe places on the territory of the country where it would be possible to set up a training camp, and where Russian missiles could not hit.
He also said that the UK offered to help Ukraine train 10,000 fighters. However, basic infantry training will require at least 4 months.