Goodbye F-22 The 6th Generation Stealth Fighters Are Coming

Nov 18, 2022
The F-22 has been a major player in the US military for over 20 years, and with good reason. But it's time to say goodbye: the 6th Generation Stealth Fighters are coming.
In this video, we're taking a look at the next generation of stealth fighters: the F-22 6th Generation Stealth Fighters. These fighters are incredibly advanced, and will play a major role in the US military for years to come. Be sure to check out this video to find out more about these amazing fighters!
