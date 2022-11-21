Goodbye F-22 The 6th Generation Stealth Fighters Are Coming

US Military News





Nov 18, 2022

The F-22 has been a major player in the US military for over 20 years, and with good reason. But it's time to say goodbye: the 6th Generation Stealth Fighters are coming.





In this video, we're taking a look at the next generation of stealth fighters: the F-22 6th Generation Stealth Fighters. These fighters are incredibly advanced, and will play a major role in the US military for years to come. Be sure to check out this video to find out more about these amazing fighters!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebsY0nx0MZQ