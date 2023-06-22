REAL TALK WITH ME / INSIDER MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD WARNING FOR JULY 2023 / NIBIRU WITH MOON / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





June 20, 2023





Todat is 6/20/23...i show the signs in the heavens that jesus (yeshua) warned to be seen before his second coming, specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In this video some real talk with me, as I'll show the planet x system objects in my last video with more explanation..also new footage from dejan predojevic, his team caught again nibiru with its moon I believe between jupiter and mars...and I'll speak on and show biblical things happening.. you'll hear insider mike from around the worlds voice clip here at the end of my real talk as Mike's clip is 45 minutes long. This video I show the strange energy hitting the Schumann resonance that now is getting blocked from view.... the schumann resonance is known as earths pulse and heartbeat as usually when radiation comes in the spikes are up and down though the energy that's been coming in the past 3 days looks like a dna or code sequence. As radiation is coming in from 2 gamma ray bursts sending pulses of cosmic and galactic cosmic radiation waves at the back side of the sun and back side of earth ( gamma ray bursts are stars that exploded in space that insider mike from around the world warned of on pastor paul begley YouTube channel ) not including we have at least 1 magnetar behind earth or what they call "planet killers" and at least from my findings 2 planet x system objects/planet bodies behind the earth also sending waves of energy to earths back side. All the radiation coming in is collecting in earths ionosphere and and also soaking in earths core causing as the bible said in prophecy "causing hell to enlarge itself" as earths core is expanding pushing lava and magma up through the crust being seen globally which Is another main reason fires+explosions+quakes+volcanoes are happening globally..I'll be speaking on more biblical things especially having to due with a massive storm front within less then 2 weeks with possiblity of 1 foot of hail a storm front insider mike warned of though ill be posting audio from mike from around the world in this video with insider mike speaking, especially speaking on a major event coming next month that will change how we all live according to him...What hes speaking of I'm not sure as you'll hear it in my next video. He warned pastor Paul begley on paul begley YouTube channel that a deep asteroid impact is probable this year and location wise I believe it's around Puerto rico/Caribbean region which is coming anyways for sure because many have seen in dreams and visions from christ massive ones hitting the Atlantic ocean and near Puerto rico and Florida as I've had 7 fireball dreams seeing thousands to millions fall not including my many other dreams from christ I've warned of for years... anyway you'll hear me speak a good 25 or 26 minutes, then you'll hear insider mike from around the world with a serious warning for less then 2 weeks weather wise and next month his warning on a huge event which could be two things. One it having to do with the asteroid impact he warned or relating to what mainstream calls "alien" that are in reality interdimensional and fallen entities and when jesus comes to rapture/take Christians up to heaven to be protected from the 7 year judgement we know world leaders will say "aliens" did it though in reality christ is soon going to rapture and protect his own. Not aliens..and what's coming are evil fallen entities many here already and many coming. What many call anunnaki literally coming with nibiru were given the wrong name. That name implies they are the same as Gods good angels when they ARENT GOOD angels. They actually have another name not spoken and yes they are coming to kill and destroy as I saw in a dream I believe is from christ and as my sister in christs son was shown in his death experience where jesus showed him what's coming. You can see that near death experience of the young boy where his mom who I knew on YouTube narrated the video If look up ( jeremys nde) on YouTube. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section in my pinned comments.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nrGteHrY4s



