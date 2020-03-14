Pal'n w/ Cahlen - Marriage, Economic Collapse and Cryptocurrency

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Today I'll be sharing my thoughts on marriage following my announcement that I am engaged. Then I'll a little about the economic collapse we are sliding into and why cryptocurrency might be a good place hold some of your wealth.
Remember that I could be wrong about anything I say, so please do your own research before putting this information into effect.
Cahlen Lee