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Welcome to the hall of mirrors, where the media propaganda is a committee-designed blur of "US vs. Iran" and the truth is buried under layers of theater. If this were a real war, it would look like a strategy. Since it’s actually just a scripted act in a larger Satanic Pedovore Agenda, what we get instead is the "Art of War" by Don Tsu & the Bilderberg Club.
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Intro Song: That War That Was Not A War: https://x.com/JesusChryslerII/status/2042220801496088843
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