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The Art of War by Don Tsu (Ancient MAGA Text)
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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Welcome to the hall of mirrors, where the media propaganda is a committee-designed blur of "US vs. Iran" and the truth is buried under layers of theater. If this were a real war, it would look like a strategy. Since it’s actually just a scripted act in a larger Satanic Pedovore Agenda, what we get instead is the "Art of War" by Don Tsu & the Bilderberg Club.


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Intro Song: That War That Was Not A War: https://x.com/JesusChryslerII/status/2042220801496088843

X post by KyleKulinski: https://x.com/KyleKulinski/status/2042253022269460763?s=20

X post by hippyygoat: https://x.com/hippyygoat/status/2040363964857458948?s=20

X post by OlgaBazova: https://x.com/OlgaBazova/status/2041928413179503088?s=20

X post by BrittanyinTexas: https://x.com/BrittanyinTexas/status/2041901888627491314?s=20

X post by NewRulesGeo: https://x.com/NewRulesGeo/status/2042272712643748103?s=20

X post by Vision4theBlind: https://x.com/Vision4theBlind/status/2040261436744634833?s=20

X post by DanDicksPFT: https://x.com/DanDicksPFT/status/2042607968555049126?s=20

X post by sophiadahl1: https://x.com/sophiadahl1/status/2039952835903627729?s=20

X post by Jvnior: https://x.com/Jvnior/status/2042048448162103520?s=20

X post by IsraeliPM: https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/2042596981600596128?s=20

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