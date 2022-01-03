Government admits to experimenting on its own citizens

Public apology only when the government gets caught and exposed. No consent was given, because the subjects had no idea their government was experimenting on them. Every fool who still believes the governments care about them should watch this. Did a public apology by the President stop the government from continuing these types of experiments on the people? Well are we in a worldwide pIandemic and being mass injected with unknown substances that we are constantly being lied about when we demand to know its ingredients? Are we being coerced and threatened by job loss and exclusion from public spaces if we refuse the injections? Are our children injected with substances from birth on and cannot go to school if they haven't had them? Then you know the answer to that. In fact these are no longer just experiments, but straight up mass murder.