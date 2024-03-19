Pressing charges of premeditated mass murder (genocide) incitement to commit genocide treason and war crime atrocities at the International Criminal Court DRAFT 2024-03-18 22-39

This is just a draft. If there are lawyers or people that want to help with pressing charges or with tips please Skype: prologic999





Press charges against Shi Zhengli and the NIAID massively globally

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Press-charges-against-Shi-Zhengli-and-the-NIAID-massively-globally-2022-06-12:2





Aangifte tegen Bill Gates van aanzetten tot het plegen van massamoord met vaccins DOE MASSAAL AANGIFTE OM DIT TE VOORKOMEN!

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Bill-Gates-heeft-aangezet-tot-het-plegen-van-massamoord-met-vaccins!-DOE-MASSAAL-AANGIFTE-OM-DIT-TE-VOORKOMEN!-720p:2





AANGIFTEPOGING VAN MASSAMOORD - CREEREN EN FINANCIEREN VAN EEN RAS SPECIFIEK BIOLOGISCH WAPENVIRUS SARS-COV-2 17-06-2022

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/AANGIFTEPOGING-VAN-MASSAMOORD---CREEREN-EN-FINANCIEREN-VAN-EEN-RASSEN-SPECIFIEK-BIOLOGISCH-WAPENVIRUS-SARS-COV-2-17-06-2022:c





Meldformulier Politie aangiftes massamoord met 'vaccins', aanzetten tot het plegen van genocide en massamoord met SARS-COV-2 2024-03-12 14-08-13

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Meldformulier-Politie-aangiftes-massamoord-met-'vaccins',-aanzetten-tot-het-plegen-van-genocide-en-massamoord-met-SARS-COV-2-2024-03-12-14-08-13:e





Doe aangifte van massamoord tegen Shi Zhengli NIAID en andere betrokkenen

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Doe-aangifte-van-massamoord-tegen-Shi-Zhengli-NIAID-en-andere-betrokkenen-2022-06-14-15-44-42-1:7





Aangifte tegen Shi Zhengli NIAID en andere betrokkenen (kopie vd volledige aangifte)

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Aangifte-tegen-Shi-Zhengli-NIAID-en-andere-betrokkenen-(kopie):5





Politie belt terug over aangiftes formulier melding Het hele gesprek 2024-03-14 12-01-20

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Politie-belt-terug-over-aangiftes-formulier-melding-Het-hele-gesprek-2024-03-14-12-01-20:e

Israel is Developing 'Ethnic Bomb' for Growing Biological Weapons Arsenal

https://www.ihr.org/jhr/v17/v17n6p24_Weber.html





Bioweapons research is banned by an international treaty but nobody is checking for violations

https://phys.org/news/2021-07-bioweapons-international-treaty-violations.html





State of Israel - BioTerrorBible.com

https://web.archive.org/web/20150921131904/https://sites.google.com/site/bioterrorbible/suspects-1/state-of-israel





91 Scientific Studies prove Naturally Acquired Immunity provides better protection than the Covid-19 Vaccines – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/10/23/91-studies-prove-natural-immunity-is-better-than-covid-19-vaccines/





Natural Immunity to COVID-19 May Last a Lifetime, New Studies Show - The People's Voice

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/natural-immunity-to-covid-19-may-last-a-lifetime-new-studies-show/





Israel Hosts Cyber Pandemic Exercise Simulating Cyberattack on Financial System with 10 Countries, IMF, World Bank & BIS

https://sociable.co/web/israel-cyber-pandemic-exercise-simulating-cyberattack-global-financial-system/



