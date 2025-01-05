Tøny Byk€r - 'Affected'

New, unreleased track from the ‘upcoming’ 16th album.

https://youtu.be/MWo60xLjnw4?si=Ee2mkXbQ7Am3TLS4

Big thanks to Laurence Bouchard for the video shoot

https://www.laurencebouchard.com/





Nuance brain

Can’t explain

It’s insane

How it plays

Lost vain

What we try for

Lost in time

Like the rain

How it cries

How it lies

How it sighs

It’s a sign of the times

We pretend that we’re not

Affected by the world

By the forces that surround us

We pretend that we’re swimming

When we’re drowning in the ocean

And the storm is all around us

Looking at the Sun

And smell the breeze

Looking at the Moon

And how the trees

Hold the secrets to this life

Never get tired of

Philosophising

All the time in the world

Doesn’t exist

Yet we persist in

Wasting all our breath

On a mindless quest

You gotta be asleep to chase the dream

Everything in between

Is what we’re left with

Common sense lying on it’s death bed

Leaves keep falling

Life keeps spawning

When seasons change

Horizons fade

How we pretend

Illusion reigns this plane

How we descend

So easily conned when

Being fully concious’ (is like)

Like a mental disorder

It’s all to screw you

But you can’t bring me down

Cos we are all in

The greatest show in town





