Tøny Byk€r - 'Affected'

New, unreleased track from the ‘upcoming’ 16th album.
https://youtu.be/MWo60xLjnw4?si=Ee2mkXbQ7Am3TLS4
Big thanks to Laurence Bouchard for the video shoot
https://www.laurencebouchard.com/
Nuance brain
Can’t explain
It’s insane
How it plays
Lost vain
What we try for
Lost in time
Like the rain
How it cries
How it lies
How it sighs
It’s a sign of the times
We pretend that we’re not
Affected by the world
By the forces that surround us
We pretend that we’re swimming
When we’re drowning in the ocean
And the storm is all around us
Looking at the Sun
And smell the breeze
Looking at the Moon
And how the trees
Hold the secrets to this life
Never get tired of
Philosophising
All the time in the world
Doesn’t exist
Yet we persist in
Wasting all our breath
On a mindless quest
You gotta be asleep to chase the dream
Everything in between
Is what we’re left with
Common sense lying on it’s death bed
Leaves keep falling
Life keeps spawning
When seasons change
Horizons fade
How we pretend
Illusion reigns this plane
How we descend
So easily conned when
Being fully concious’ (is like)
Like a mental disorder
It’s all to screw you
But you can’t bring me down
Cos we are all in
The greatest show in town
Tony Byker Artcore
https://www.artcore.com/tony-byker
Tony Byker Mirlo.Space
https://mirlo.space/tony-byker/releases
Tony Byker Odysee