Why The 2026 Iran War Is Worse Than You Think

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In this video, I explain the dark truth and the true origins of the Iran War. From the bombing of a girls' elementary school in Minab, through decades of Zionist influence over American foreign policy, to Iran's history of resisting foreign domination since 1953. I cover the Trump administration, the Adelson family, Jared Kushner, the Epstein blackmail operation, AIPAC's control of Congress, the Iranian Revolution, Hezbollah, the Strait of Hormuz, and more.
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0:00 Intro
1:45 Iran's Retaliation
4:06 Part I: The United States
15:45 Part II: Iran
23:17 Part III: Debunking Zionist Talking Points
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Citations: Sources include reporting from The New York Times, AIPAC Tracker, satellite imagery analysis, and publicly available flight logs and court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.
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Mirrored - Pax Tube
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