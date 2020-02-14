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Set And Forget Day Trading The Futures Markets. Nasdaq Example
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24 views • February 14, 2020
Supply and demand analysis applies to all markets, all timeframes, and in all time periods. You can even find opportunity on a tiny, two-minute timeframe. And the best news about this is that you can set and forget these kinds of trades, too.
Understanding the logic of supply and demand can really take your money management to the next level. Trading is all about putting the pieces of the supply and demand puzzle together, so we use this opportunity to illustrate the supply and demand principles at work in this particular context.
Tune in!
Visit www.tsontakishedge.com for more great content on the Industrial Independence Lifestyle!
Weekly episodes of Market Independence Radio Drop every Sunday: Global market speculation, industrial independence, international asset protection.
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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.
#futures #trading #nasdaq #supplyanddemand #futurestrading
Understanding the logic of supply and demand can really take your money management to the next level. Trading is all about putting the pieces of the supply and demand puzzle together, so we use this opportunity to illustrate the supply and demand principles at work in this particular context.
Tune in!
Visit www.tsontakishedge.com for more great content on the Industrial Independence Lifestyle!
Weekly episodes of Market Independence Radio Drop every Sunday: Global market speculation, industrial independence, international asset protection.
Follow me on Gab: gab.com/Socrates_
Follow me on Instagram: instagram.com/anthonytsontakis
Follow me on TikTok: @marketindependence
Follow me on Snapchat: tsontakishedge
Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.
#futures #trading #nasdaq #supplyanddemand #futurestrading
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