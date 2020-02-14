Set And Forget Day Trading The Futures Markets. Nasdaq Example

Supply and demand analysis applies to all markets, all timeframes, and in all time periods. You can even find opportunity on a tiny, two-minute timeframe. And the best news about this is that you can set and forget these kinds of trades, too.



Understanding the logic of supply and demand can really take your money management to the next level. Trading is all about putting the pieces of the supply and demand puzzle together, so we use this opportunity to illustrate the supply and demand principles at work in this particular context.



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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.



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