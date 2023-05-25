Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3076a - D’s Panic Over The Debt Ceiling, IMF Panics, Fiat In Process Of Being Destroyed
X22 REPORT Financial News  Ep. 3076a - May 23, 2023

D’s Panic Over The Debt Ceiling, IMF Panics, Fiat In Process Of Being Destroyed


The [DS] are trying to everything to convince the people that Biden has the control over the debt ceiling, he doesn't. The polls are not in his favor and in the end he will fold. IMF panics over the ideas that the US currency will no longer be the reserver currency, what they are worried about is that their currency will not be the currency.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


climate hoaxdigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportwef agendadebt ceiling panic

