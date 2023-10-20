IDF Bombed 25 Apartment Buildings After 30 Minute Warning

The Israeli military is poised to begin a ground invasion of Gaza, but the Israeli air force has been pounding Gaza civilian residential areas, churches, and hospitals in preparation for the land invasion. Yesterday Israel bombed an ancient church. Today it demolished 25 apartment buildings in Gaza City. Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev issued another warning about nuclear war.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/20/2023

