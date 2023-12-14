Create New Account
Alex Jones EXPOSED!!! Mike Adams on notice.
Shrimp Dawg Archives
Published 17 hours ago

Alex Jones is an actor who set up Joe Biggs, Stuart Rhodes, and all the others.

Mike Adams was schooled by Dr. Shiva, yet he still endorses Trump, The Champion of Zionism.

Mike Adams can never call himself a warrior or a fighter or a defender again, if he stays true to his present course.

Alex Jones is Trump's fuck-boy as Mike Adams is Alex Jones' fuck-boy (with all the "re-branded products going back & forth between them).

Repent, Adams, or lose your credibility forever, kind sir.

https://shiva4president.com/

https://truthfreedomhealth.com/


Keywords
trumpmike adamsalex jonesinfowarszionismrhodesshiva ayyaduraibiggsdr shivatruthfreedomhealthjanuary 6shiva4president

