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FDA Docs, CDC Foundation and their Conditional Grants to the CDC, Durham investigating DC Law Firms? Australia!
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350 views • August 26, 2021
Kathryn: Mellow Kat: On CDC Foundation! 👍 https://youtu.be/RV4jlxAWhb4
CDC Foundation Partners: https://www.cdcfoundation.org/partner-list
Conditional Gifts 2019-2020 from CDC Foundation to the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/partners/pdf/Fisc...
Durham investigation :https://youtu.be/3Xt3qkcoYjU
STEW PETERS ON RUMBLE https://rumble.com/vll770-breaking-fda-approval-is-illegal-new-world-order-horror-described-by-austra.html
Dr Malone and Bannon: https://rumble.com/vlmd4g-pfizer-seeking-full-indemnification.html
EUA extension: https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download
FDA license: https://www.fda.gov/media/151710/download
CHD RFK Jr on Pfizer liability: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/mainstream-media-fda-approval-pfizer-vaccine/
How Pro-CCP Communists Are Working to Flip North Carolina https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/how-pro-ccp-communists-are-working-to-flip-north-carolina_3964830.html
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/42vlIjgi3n7rFLXT3aKilee_afSQIzELLY9r9Btw44mCAkqjletyxhavr-Ig4DUk.as8E1161uLftWhHM
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link below: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
CDC Foundation Partners: https://www.cdcfoundation.org/partner-list
Conditional Gifts 2019-2020 from CDC Foundation to the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/partners/pdf/Fisc...
Durham investigation :https://youtu.be/3Xt3qkcoYjU
STEW PETERS ON RUMBLE https://rumble.com/vll770-breaking-fda-approval-is-illegal-new-world-order-horror-described-by-austra.html
Dr Malone and Bannon: https://rumble.com/vlmd4g-pfizer-seeking-full-indemnification.html
EUA extension: https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download
FDA license: https://www.fda.gov/media/151710/download
CHD RFK Jr on Pfizer liability: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/mainstream-media-fda-approval-pfizer-vaccine/
How Pro-CCP Communists Are Working to Flip North Carolina https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/how-pro-ccp-communists-are-working-to-flip-north-carolina_3964830.html
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/42vlIjgi3n7rFLXT3aKilee_afSQIzELLY9r9Btw44mCAkqjletyxhavr-Ig4DUk.as8E1161uLftWhHM
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link below: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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