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Antibody Dependent Enhancement and Autoimmune Disease
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4289 views • March 07, 2021
The Medical Science Facts behind the Covid-Sars 2-Coronavirus 'Immunisation' Agenda
Dr Sherri Tenpenny Exposes 10 Deadly Dangers of Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 'Fake-Vaccines' Medical Doctor Exposes Mass Eugenics Extermination Called 'Covid-19 Vaccine'
Polyethylene Glycol 'vaccine ingredients' a major cause of anaphylactic shock and allergic immune response reaction.
A long known problem with corona virus vaccines has been Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE).
Macrophage type I (pro-inflammatory Cytokines fighting infection by fever) followed by Macrophage type II (anti-inflammatory Cytokines 'clean up' infection in healing process)
ADE results ina Hyperinflammatory Cytokine storm, which renders the natural immune system dysfunctional and is triggered by mrna-vaccine antibody neutralizing Macrophage II Cytokines, so preventing the 'clean-up' of the inflammation.
Macrophage type II destruction often causes autoimmune disease manifesting from 6 weeks to 20 years incubation periods and is the main reason vaccination manufacturers of both, historical and genetically modified vaccines, seek indemnity from vaccination injury caused by their products.
Dr Sherri Tenpenny Exposes 10 Deadly Dangers of Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 'Fake-Vaccines' Medical Doctor Exposes Mass Eugenics Extermination Called 'Covid-19 Vaccine'
Polyethylene Glycol 'vaccine ingredients' a major cause of anaphylactic shock and allergic immune response reaction.
A long known problem with corona virus vaccines has been Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE).
Macrophage type I (pro-inflammatory Cytokines fighting infection by fever) followed by Macrophage type II (anti-inflammatory Cytokines 'clean up' infection in healing process)
ADE results ina Hyperinflammatory Cytokine storm, which renders the natural immune system dysfunctional and is triggered by mrna-vaccine antibody neutralizing Macrophage II Cytokines, so preventing the 'clean-up' of the inflammation.
Macrophage type II destruction often causes autoimmune disease manifesting from 6 weeks to 20 years incubation periods and is the main reason vaccination manufacturers of both, historical and genetically modified vaccines, seek indemnity from vaccination injury caused by their products.
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