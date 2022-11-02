CCP Has Been Able To Infiltrate the U.S. Government So Significantly Because They’ve Had Willing Partners

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https://gnews.org/articles/504364
Summary：10/30/2022 California Congressman Darrell Issa: CCP has been able to infiltrate our government so significantly because they've had willing partners. We've been warned that the CCP is likely to use all of the Cold War Tactics. And time and time again, we see members of Congress and others falling for it.