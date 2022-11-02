CCP Has Been Able To Infiltrate the U.S. Government So Significantly Because They’ve Had Willing Partners

https://gnews.org/articles/504364
Summary：10/30/2022 California Congressman Darrell Issa: CCP has been able to infiltrate our government so significantly because they've had willing partners. We've been warned that the CCP is likely to use all of the Cold War Tactics. And time and time again, we see members of Congress and others falling for it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.