Did the Early Church Really Believe Jesus is God? | Apologetics Video Shorts
Chance of Wonder
Published 17 hours ago

Did the early church actually think Jesus is God?  Rephrase: Did they believe He is God, and not just the "son of" God, not just a man, not an angel, and not a created being of any kind?

Answer: Absolutely, they believed that Jesus is God.  And without that belief, the Christian faith doesn't make a whole lot of sense, but that's another subject entirely and not a rabbit trail we intend to dive down in this video. 

Full post: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/posts/did-the-early-church-believe-jesus-is-god

* Our newest book shows kids the Bible squares with science: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u

* Connect with us: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/i


Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions. See more answers to tough questions, books, and more at the links above!


jesus is godtrinityearly churchis jesus goddeity of christis jesus an angelis jesus a created beingwhat did the early church believewhen did the early church start believing jesus is god

