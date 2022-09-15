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⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1300, September 15, 2022
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 15, 2022)


◽️ Russian Aerospace Forces, missile troops and artillery launch massive fire attacks at the units and reserve forces of Ukrainian troops.


💥 High-precision air attacks launched at the provisional bases of 116th Territorial Defence Brigade and Omega special detachment near Odnorobovka and Kharkov (Kharkov region) have resulted in the elimination of up to 30 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and 10 units of military equipment.


💥 Massive fire attacks have resulted in causing casualties of up to 500 servicemen and over 40 units of military equipment of 24th and 28th AFU mechanised brigades near Krasnoye Znamya and Novogrigorovka (Nikolayev region), as well as of 46th Airmobile Brigade of the AFU near Sukhoy Stavok and Belogorka (Kherson region).


💥 Within unsuccessful operation of 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU near Spornoye (Donetsk People's Republic), the formation has lost over 80 Ukrainian servicemen dead, 8 armoured vehicles and 5 pickups.


💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 7 AFU command posts near Dobropolye, Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Kamyshevakha (Zaporozhye region), Olgino (Kherson region), Kalinovka, Murakhovka, Novorossiyskoye (Nikolayev region), as well as 42 artillery units, 116 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.


💥 5 missile, artillery and munitions depots have been destroyed near Prikolotnoye, Izyum (Kharkov region), Krasnoye, Seversk and Novogrigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).


💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Snigiryovka and Ternoviye Pody (Nikolayev region), Zemlyanki, Kamenka, Novopetrikovka, Kirillovka, Nikolayevka, Staromlinovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Maksima Gorkogo, Pyatikhatki and Chkalovo (Kherson region), as well as near Smeloye (Zaporozhye region).


◽️ Moreover, 2 Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been destroyed in air near Perevalsk (Lugansk People's Republic) and Donetsk, as well as 30 HIMARS and Olkha MRLS projectiles near Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, Kherson city and Trudovoye (Zaporozhye region).


📊 In total, 293 airplanes and 155 helicopters, 1,960 unmanned aerial vehicles, 374 air defence missile systems, 4,934 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 835 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,387 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,602 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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