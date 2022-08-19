AL JAZEERA: 14AUG22 - Exclusive Interview with Senior Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani

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Monday marks one year since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.
It comes as concerns grow about the security situation in the country.
Earlier this week, an ISIL (ISIS) suicide bomber assassinated a key Taliban figure, which comes days after a US drone strike in Kabul killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Al Jazeera's @Osama bin Javaid spoke exclusively to senior Taliban leader Anas Haqqani, asking him about the group's achievements and failures since taking over.
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