11.06.24 Drink Along: Maguires Draught Stout 4.0/5*

This is Aldi's Guinness analog. I'm not a big Guinness fan to be honest but this seems a to be pretty passable clone.
Running 4.2 for the ABV, the IBUs are in the 30s and the SRM (Lovibond) is a solid 98.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
