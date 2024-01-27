The Ministry Begins: Jesus' Journey of Redemption

An inspiring message acknowledging God's goodness amid the global pandemic. The speaker takes us through the significance of Jesus starting his ministry at the age of 30, citing references from the Old Testament. The speaker also looks deeply into Jesus' baptism, challenging conventional beliefs about baptism and its purpose, emphasizing Jesus' act as a form of identification with the people he came to save. The speech concludes with a prayer and encouragement to share the message with others, fostering spiritual growth and understanding.
00:00 Introduction and Praise to the Lord
00:19 Reflections on the Pandemic and God's Goodness
00:52 Exploring the Psalms and God's Grace
01:31 The Start of Jesus' Ministry and the Importance of Maturity
03:50 The Significance of Jesus' Baptism
06:12 Understanding the Role of Baptism in Forgiveness of Sins
08:24 Jesus as an Example for Us to Follow
10:19 Closing Thoughts and Prayer
11:11 Final Remarks and Blessings
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.