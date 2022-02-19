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Don't Be A Sucker
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22 views • February 19, 2022
Because they're free. Free to vote. Free to say what they please. Free to go to their places of worship. Pick their own jobs. Start their own businesses. But, there are those who stay up at nights trying to figure how to take that away from them. History repeats because human nature never changes. But, if we can recognize it early, perhaps we can derail it. This is a warning not to allow governments to divide us.
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