A King Saul Religion is What We have Now

We have gone the way of the Jews.

We have turned away from the Word of God.

We have invented a newer, kinder, gentler Jesus Christ that simply does not exist in the Holy Scriptures.

We have sided with the Jews.

We have become like King Saul, who was called, chosen and annointed by the Holy Spirit (for he was among the prophets) and Saul decided that he was a better Christian that Christ by sparing Agag's life.

So God rejected Saul from being King. We are in that same position today.

Fritz Berggren, PhD

