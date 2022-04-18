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An Attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to break through to Azovstal in Mariupol was Thwarted. 041522
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201 views • April 18, 2022
An attempt to break through the encirclement, enemy forces from the territory of the Primorsky district to Azovstal on April 15.
43 pieces of equipment were destroyed and damaged, up to 150 people were killed and wounded.
43 pieces of equipment were destroyed and damaged, up to 150 people were killed and wounded.
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