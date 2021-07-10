source: SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO



NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT PLANS TO HUNT DOWN THEIR NON-COVID VAXXED CITIZEN SLAVES [2021-07-08] (VIDEO)



The DEMONrat Globalist Politicians running the Communist government(s) of New Zealand are planning to HUNT DOWN their non-covid vaxxed citizen slaves starting in Jan. 2022 or sooner. Can anyone say Mandatory Depopulation Jabs, FEMA Prison Death Camps, The Hunger Games, Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, The Georgia Guidestones, and The New World Order? Those poor bastards have limited long gun shotguns and rifles, and NO HANDGUNS for self-defense. The Citizen Slaves of NZ better start stowing away on boats leaving NZ, or do whatever they can now to go on holiday outside the country, and then NEVER GO BACK.



Note: The people that haven't gotten the DEPOPULATION JAB, haven't done so because they are awake to the Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic, they are awake to the entire Globalist Government False Flag Event (aka Covid-19 Conspiracy Theory), and they have done their own research during the past year and a half. The government is insinuating people haven't gotten the DEPOPULATION JAB because they forgot, are uninformed, or are too lazy. haha