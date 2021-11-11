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The Highwire with Del Bigtree: CDC Ignores Risk, Approves the 'Vax' [09.11.2021]
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10 views • November 11, 2021
The Pedophile Supportive Satanists Are Comming For Your Children...
"The CDC has officially extended Pfizer’s COVID shot EUA for 5-11 yr olds. Pop-up school clinics and vaccine passports are now being aimed at that age group as doctors and parents recoil.
What about the risks? - We break down the heart inflammation numbers the CDC ignored.
--
396hz | 8D | GET RID OF FEAR + GUILT | Clear Negative Vibes | Soft Relaxing Piano DD#18
8,194 views Feb 26, 2019
NorbzWorld - 40.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/AIGOmJD5n4g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
Full Playlist:
8D ASMR Digital Detoxes | 432hz Healing Music + Visuals | Stress Relief, Relaxing Beautiful Music, All Solfeggio Frequencies Cure Anxiety + Insomnia
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https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNWo_EGKuPqKfjdK2-AmBba6ogO48Gcfk
Source:
Kanye West Knows Solfeggios? Frequency Programming – 432 hz- 440 hz - Solfeggio Frequencies Secrets
3,372 views Premiered 19 hours ago
NorbzWorld - 40.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yQE_192LnMY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
46902 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nYBbciprNce5/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
"The CDC has officially extended Pfizer’s COVID shot EUA for 5-11 yr olds. Pop-up school clinics and vaccine passports are now being aimed at that age group as doctors and parents recoil.
What about the risks? - We break down the heart inflammation numbers the CDC ignored.
--
396hz | 8D | GET RID OF FEAR + GUILT | Clear Negative Vibes | Soft Relaxing Piano DD#18
8,194 views Feb 26, 2019
NorbzWorld - 40.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/AIGOmJD5n4g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
Full Playlist:
8D ASMR Digital Detoxes | 432hz Healing Music + Visuals | Stress Relief, Relaxing Beautiful Music, All Solfeggio Frequencies Cure Anxiety + Insomnia
31 videos 27,573 views Updated yesterday
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNWo_EGKuPqKfjdK2-AmBba6ogO48Gcfk
Source:
Kanye West Knows Solfeggios? Frequency Programming – 432 hz- 440 hz - Solfeggio Frequencies Secrets
3,372 views Premiered 19 hours ago
NorbzWorld - 40.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yQE_192LnMY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
46902 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nYBbciprNce5/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
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