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DR ANTOINE CHEVALIER - CANNA WORLD EXPO APRIL - BRAIN RESEARCH UPDATE, CANNABIDIOL (CBD)
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7 views • June 05, 2020
CWE is honored to have renowned speaker, Dr. Antoine Chevalier, as one of our symposium speakers. His research in natural wellness and brain injury therapy can be viewed in this video. The topic of Dr. Chevalier's presentation is shedding light on global brain research and successful treatment for concussion. Also known as "The White House Doc", Dr. Chevalier has served the Executive Office for 19-years and treats Veterans for free. CWE sincerely thanks Dr. Chevalier for his contribution at April's CWE Symposium.
CANNA WORLD EXPO provides infotainment; where the roads of education and entertainment meet.
Join us at CANNA WORLD EXPO's free symposiums that assemble more than two dozen cannabis industry thought leaders from around the world each April, August and November. CWE's symposiums are free to attend. For additional details on the next symposium, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
CANNA WORLD EXPO provides infotainment; where the roads of education and entertainment meet.
Join us at CANNA WORLD EXPO's free symposiums that assemble more than two dozen cannabis industry thought leaders from around the world each April, August and November. CWE's symposiums are free to attend. For additional details on the next symposium, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
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